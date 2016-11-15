First time for everything

Lynette Sowell

So there I was one morning, driving along, minding my own business...And then, I saw a blackand- white pull out of the parking lot I’d just passed on North First Street.

On went the flashing blue lights. Yep, they were after me. I pulled into the nearest parking lot to a safe place off the street. Yes, my insurance card was in the glove box, my license in my wallet. In the next 30 seconds or so, I thought of what I could have possibly done to get this much attention from a police officer, and not because I’d just brought food to the PD for one of the citizens’ police academy alumni meals.

I’d just bought my car a few weeks before and was still waiting for my registration decal and my tags. Maybe he’d seen the lack of sticker on the front window. That must be it. Did I know this officer?