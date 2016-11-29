Don’t believe it

Lynette Sowell

Unless you’ve been living under a rock since mid November you might be aware that you’ve been the focus of a carefully constructed plan. You have something in great demand at a corporate level and the big wigs have spent thousands of dollars predicting your actions—often with success.

You have money, and companies know it, especially those advertising on TV, via Internet and other places. It’s Christmas time and companies are trying to play you like a carefully tuned guitar.

Do you wonder why it seems TV commercials and print ads started pushing Christmas shopping in October? This year’s shopping season is shorter and retailers are out to wrest every dollar they can from you.