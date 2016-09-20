A conversation with Missy Information

Lynette Sowell

I have a really sweet friend, her name is Missy Information. She stopped by the other day to have some sweet tea and vent a little to me. No sooner did I pour us each a glass of tea, complete with lots of ice (it’s hot outside again, y’all!), did she start sharing with me the latest news she’s picked up around town.

“I am so sick of those lines at the DMV.” She took a deep gulp of sweet tea and mopped her forehead. “I stood in line—an hour—just to get a new picture for my license. The city really needs to do something about that. It’s a travesty, a city of our size, having such a rinky-dink driver’s license office.”

I let her finish her vent before I responded.