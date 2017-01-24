Lynette Sowell

Dear Library, I have a confession. My library card expired. As a reader and a lifelong frequenter of the local library, I hang my head in shame.

And yet the library is alive and well. I ran into my friend Jenny at the library one day.

She had a stack of three books for the weekend and she was already planning to bring those back on Monday and get more. Not only that, there was a line at the library.

It didn’t take me long to see what I’d missed. By the front door are shelves of used books for sale, cheap, with the money going to the Friends of the Library.