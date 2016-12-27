Attorney General intervenes in ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ lawsuit

Ed Sterling

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Dec. 15 intervened in a lawsuit filed on behalf of nurse’s aide Dedra Shannon against the Killeen Independent School District over its decision to take down Shannon’s Christmas decoration.

According to a news release by Paxton’s office, the principal of KISD’s Patterson Middle School ordered Shannon to take down a handmade decoration that depicted a scene from the 1965 animated feature, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” In the scene, the character Linus is asked by Charlie Brown whether there is “anyone who knows what Christmas is all about.” Shannon’s decoration quoted part of Linus’s response: “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord … That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.”

The school district ordered Shannon to take down her decoration, claiming that it violated the law. Later, school board members voted 61 in favor of censoring Shannon’s Charlie Brown Christmas decoration.