Abbott reacts to Trump’s choice of Perry as energy secretar

Ed Sterling

President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Rick Perry as the next secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy prompted this reaction by Gov. Greg Abbott:

“Under Rick Perry’s leadership in Texas,” Abbott said, “the Lone Star State experienced unprecedented growth in the energy sector, which in turn created hundreds of thousands of jobs for Texans. Rick Perry was instrumental in creating a more favorable regulatory environment for the energy industry in Texas, and I have no doubt that he will bring that same expertise to his new post. The State of Texas looks forward to working with him to help advance America’s energy sector to create a more robust economy and greater opportunity for all Americans.”

Perry, who served as governor of the Lone Star State from December 2000 to January 2015, previously served stints as lieutenant governor, agriculture commissioner and as a member of the Texas House of Representatives. He unsuccessfully ran for president in 2012 and again in 2016.

