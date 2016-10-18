Abbott, Patrick, Straus call for action by CPS

Ed Sterling

Texas’ top three officeholders on Oct. 12 instructed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to improve the protection of children at risk of abuse.

With recent data showing the agency is struggling to see children in a timely manner, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Joe Straus sent a letter to Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Hank Whitman, calling for immediate action to more quickly help vulnerable children.

“Protecting children from abuse is going to be a top priority in next year’s legislative session, but there is a need for action right now,” Straus said.