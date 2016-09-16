Cove ISD schools receive top ratings from TEA

Special to Leader-Press

Copperas Cove ISD has created some stars of its own based on the STAAR results that are being made public today by the Texas Education Agency.

The school district not only received TEA’s highest rating, but every school also exceeded all four index requirements. Schools are ranked in four areas to include student achievement, student progress, closing performance gaps, and post-secondary readiness. Schools must past Index 1 or 2 and must pass Indexes 3 and 4 in order to receive the ranking of Met Standard. The district also received this highest number of distinctions in CCISD’s history with a total of 21.

Under the state’s accountability system, school districts and campuses can earn distinction designations for outstanding performance in specific areas. Individual campuses are compared to other schools of like clientele. If a campus ranks in the top 25 percent, it receives a distinction designation.

According to the TEA 2016 Accountability Manual, the basis of this process is to ensure that poor performance in one area or student group is not masked when calculating a performance index.

Sheri Welch, CCISD Director of Assessment and Accountability is very pleased with district’s accountability results.

“ The district and each campus earned TEA’s highest rating, which is Met Standard/Met Alternative Standard. One hundred percent of index targets were also met,” Welch said. “In addition, six of nine eligible CCISD campuses received a total of 21 distinction designations.”

CCISD had six campuses which earned one or more distinctions.

• Copperas Cove Junior High – Two Distinctions: Academic Achievement in Science; and Top 25 Percent Closing the Performance Gaps.

• S.C. Lee Junior High – One Distinction: Top 25 Percent Closing the Performance Gaps.

• Clements/Parsons Elementary– Four Distinctions: Academic Achievement in ELA/Reading; Academic Achievement in Science; Top 25 Percent Closing the Performance Gaps; and Postsecondary Readiness.

• Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary– Three Distinctions: Top 25 Percent Student Progress; Top 25 Percent Closing the Performance Gaps; and Postsecondary Readiness.

• Martin Walker Elementary– Six Distinctions: Academic Achievement in ELA/Reading; Academic Achievement in Math; Academic Achievement in Science; Top 25 Percent Student Progress; Top 25 Percent Closing the Performance Gaps; and Postsecondary Readiness. NOTE: This campus earned all the distinctions for which is was eligible – six of six.

• Williams/Ledger Elementary – Five Distinctions: Academic Achievement in ELA/Reading; Academic Achievement in Math; Top 25 Percent Student Progress;, Top 25 Percent Closing the Performance Gaps; and Postsecondary Readiness.

Collectively, CCISD earned a total of 21 distinctions.