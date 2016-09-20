Cove Golf Association to hold new golf tourney

The Copperas Cove Golf Association will host a new tournament, “70 and over Scramble” will be Saturday, September 24. Start time will be 8 a.m. at the Hills of Cove Golf Course. Entry fee for this tournament is $20 Signup and information is always available at the Pro Shop. Everyone is invited to come and be a part of these tournaments. For additional information, contact Ed Thompson 254-290-1550.