Home

Cove Golf Association to hold new golf tourney

Tue, 2016-09-20 10:20 Leader1
Date: 
Saturday, September 24, 2016 - 08:00

The Copperas Cove Golf Association will host a new tournament, “70 and over Scramble” will be Saturday, September 24.  Start time will be 8 a.m. at the Hills of Cove Golf Course. Entry fee for this tournament is $20  Signup and information is always available at the Pro Shop. Everyone is invited to come and be a part of these tournaments. For additional information, contact Ed Thompson 254-290-1550.

 

Copperas Cove Leader Press

2210 U.S. 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Phone:(254) 547-4207

 