TWC commissioner representing employers celebrates women in business

Special to Leader-Press

AUSTIN – In recognition of National Women’s Small Business Month, TWC Commissioner Represent-ing Employers Ruth R. Hughs is celebrating the contributions of women in the Texas workforce with a brief video message.

“TWC believes that small businesses are the backbone of the Texas economy and women play a key role in the success of the state. Texas’ history of women-owned businesses is long-standing, and it is great to acknowledge these business owners for their hard work and commitment to excellence,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs.

On September 28, 2016, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) along with the Economic Develop-ment and Tourism Division of the Office of the Governor, the Alamo Area Council of Governments and Workforce Solutions Alamo, hosted the Inaugural Governor’s Business Forum for Women in partner-ship with the Governor’s Commission for Women.

This business forum was developed by the Governor’s Office in collaboration with TWC Commissioner Ruth R. Hughs and the Commission for Women specifically for women entrepreneurs and business owners.

The sold-out forum provided women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs with informative sessions on finance, branding and communication and business development. This forum was so successful that it will become a regular series of Governor’s Office of Small Business Assistance Governor’s Small Busi-ness Forums which promote the state of Texas as a premier business location. This is the seventh year of Governor’s Small Business Forums, which have been held in rural and urban locations throughout the state and are designed to support the more than 470,000 Texas employers who employ 100 or fewer workers.

“TWC is proud to partner with the Governor’s office in hosting these forums that recognize the wonderful contributions of women entrepreneurs and small business owners while connecting them with infor-mation and resources to support their continued success,” said TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar.

Texas currently ranks second in the number of women-owned businesses, but Texas’ numbers are grow-ing at more than twice the rate of all businesses nationwide. Women business owners serve as important role models for potential job creators across the state and play a significant part in the Texas economy. Texas has been listed as the most small-business friendly state in the nation and also earned an A+ from entrepreneurs who started a business in Texas. Women-owned small businesses are an important part of our state’s continued economic success.

“TWC is committed to providing entrepreneurs and small business owners the solutions to help grow en-terprises and employment in Texas,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez.