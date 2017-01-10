Businesses name coloring contest winners

by Lynette Sowell

The winners of the 2nd annual Copperas Cove Leader-Press holiday contest have been selected from coloring pages submitted to local participating businesses.

Winners should contact the following businesses for your movie pass or additional prizes:

Kwik Kash Pawn and Gun winner - Abbie Wyers.

Table Creek Firearms CHL.com – Emily Hammond

Copperas Cove Charter Academy – Brea, Nicholas, Kaelyn

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor - Matthew Petty

Mitchell and Associates - Maya Melania

Killeen Mall - Caleb Jones

Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove - Isabel Petty

Kitchen Tune-up - Lulu Jasso

Cove Barber Shop - Sonja Simmons

Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehabilitation - Stella Salinas

Ables Chimney Sweeps - Nareyda Norato

Unwind! – 1st Place, Brandy Petty; 2nd place, Velvet Coleman, 3rd place, Michelle Brenneis

Black Moon Tattoo Company - Ashley Roan