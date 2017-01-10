Businesses name coloring contest winners
by Lynette Sowell
The winners of the 2nd annual Copperas Cove Leader-Press holiday contest have been selected from coloring pages submitted to local participating businesses.
Winners should contact the following businesses for your movie pass or additional prizes:
Kwik Kash Pawn and Gun winner - Abbie Wyers.
Table Creek Firearms CHL.com – Emily Hammond
Copperas Cove Charter Academy – Brea, Nicholas, Kaelyn
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor - Matthew Petty
Mitchell and Associates - Maya Melania
Killeen Mall - Caleb Jones
Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove - Isabel Petty
Kitchen Tune-up - Lulu Jasso
Cove Barber Shop - Sonja Simmons
Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehabilitation - Stella Salinas
Ables Chimney Sweeps - Nareyda Norato
Unwind! – 1st Place, Brandy Petty; 2nd place, Velvet Coleman, 3rd place, Michelle Brenneis
Black Moon Tattoo Company - Ashley Roan