Weekend Wrapup September 30-October 2

By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

Angela Michelle Penoyer-Ambrose was arrested at 7:52 p.m. on Friday in the 700 block of Dryden Avenue for assault with bodily injury involving family violence, for tampering or fabricating evidence, for possession of under two ounces of marijuana and for public intoxication. Sgt. Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department said this was a domestic disturbance consisting of an altercation with a boyfriend.

A golden retriever worth $1,200 was reported at 8:31 a.m. from the 2300 block of Terrace Drive. Ruiz said the dog was taken from the victim's backyard.

Melissa Rene Anthoney was arrested in the 200 block of West Avenue F at 5:12 p.m. for driving while intoxicated.

Joyce Amaira Mendez was arrested at 2:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Craig Street for possession of under two ounces of marijuana.

Freddre Juan Hanley was arrested at 10:34 p.m. in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190 for possession of under two ounces of marijuana.

Kriste Marie Kelly was arrested at 7:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Business Highway 190 with an arrest warrant for driving with an invalid license and with no insurance that happened on Sept. 29.

An incident of consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession of alcohol by a minor was reported on Saturday at 1:53 a.m. from the 200 block of West Business Highway 190. Ruiz said this incident involved a fight between 17 and 18-year-olds that was in progress when the officers arrived and alcohol was being consumed.

A terroristic threat was reported at 1:28 p.m. from the 1200 block of Urbantke Court where the victim was threatened that the suspect(s) would shoot his kids.

Jami Michelle Griggs was arrested at 4:34 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190 for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction. She was also arrested for two capias pro fines, according to Ruiz. One for failure to display a driver's license and the other for driving with an invalid license. Cove police assisted the Bell County Sheriff's Office in arresting Griggs for violation of probation in the form of resisting arrest or detention. Ruiz said this incident also involved an open container that was reported from the same location at 4:23 a.m.

Trey Lorenze Myles was arrested in the 400 block of South Main Street at 10:08 a.m. with two Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias pro fines, one for running a stop sign and the other for speeding more than 10 percent above of the posted limit, traveling 52 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone. Ruiz said he was also arrested with a warrant for assault by threat.

Luke Tyler Morgan was arrested at 7:47 p.m. in the 1100 block of Dixon Circle with three arrest warrants, one for criminal trespass, one for interference with an emergency request for assistance and one for criminal mischief over $100 but under $750 that happened on Aug. 22.

Anthony Michael Evans was arrested on Sunday at 1:09 a.m. in the 700 block of Hill Street with an arrest warrant for a residential burglary that happened on Aug. 18.

Alexis Sophia Weathersby was arrested at 1:12 a.m. in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

Cove police assisted the Austin Pardon and Parole Board in arresting Kenneth Wayne Hair Jr. in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190 at 6:05 a.m. for a probation violation in the form of a residential burglary. Ruiz said possession of drug paraphernalia was also listed with this report.

Sean Alexander Hughes was arrested in the 600 block of Allen Street at 11:04 a.m. for the criminal trespass of a residence.

Robert Shawn Taylor was arrested at 11:29 p.m. in the 100 block of Highway Avenue with a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest for having turned on the water at the water meter so it was not properly connected, Ruiz said.