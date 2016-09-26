Weekend Wrapup Sept. 23-25

By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

Sept. 23

An incident of criminal mischief and assault with bodily injury was reported on Friday at 7:48 a.m. from the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190 where a vehicle window and mirror were damaged. Sgt. Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department said at press time the victim had not as yet informed the police department of the amount of damages.

Ismael Jose Rivera Torres was arrested on Friday at 9:48 a.m. in the 100 block of Wolfe Road for driving with an invalid license with no insurance. Cove police assisted the Lampasas Police Department in arresting Torres for failure to maintain motor vehicle insurance and for having an expired vehicle registration.

Cove police assisted the Coryell County Sheriff's Office in arresting Brooke Momilani Cunniff at the police department at 11:19 a.m. for failure to appear for theft over $100 but under $750.

An incident of assault by contact was reported at 1:57 p.m. from the 100 block of White Wing Circle where a landlord went to get rent money and was assaulted by the tenant, Ruiz said.

In a related incident reported at 4:04 p.m. from the 100 block Of Lariat Cir., Ruiz said the same tenant called the landlord and threatened him.

Sept. 24

April Dawn Alkire was arrested at 12:31 a.m. On Saturday in the 500 block of South 9th Street for driving while intoxicated.

Rodney Bruce James Jr. was arrested in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190 at 2:11 a.m. with a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest for theft of property valued under $100.

Ruiz said Griffin Michael Burbey, Brandon William Bruner, Jaykob Logan Mann and Michael Edgar Foreman were all arrested at 5:30 a.m. in the same report number in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190 at the Cactus Motel. Burbey was arrested for possession of under two ounces of marijuana and for the theft of $306.17 worth of general merchandise from Walmart. Bruner was arrested for the theft of $306.17 worth of general merchandise from Walmart. Mann was arrested for the theft of $306.17 worth of general merchandise from Walmart and for consumption of alcohol by a minor. Foreman was arrested for the theft of general merchandise worth $307 from Walmart.

Emmanuel Jack House was arrested at 8:14 a.m. at the police department with an arrest warrant for criminal mischief that happened on Sept.1 when Ruiz said a driver side mirror received $400 worth of damage..

A case of failure to identify pertaining to a fugitive from justice was reported at 5:16 p.m. from the 400 block of West Avenue F where a person involved in a domestic violence call gave a false name, Ruiz said.

An aggravated robbery was reported at 10:59 p.m. from the 200 block of Liberty Bell Lane where a driver pulled up to a drive-through window at Arbys holding a knife and demanded money, Ruiz said.

Sept. 25

Raheem Amaud Townsend was arrested on Sunday at 1:25 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Avenue B with an arrest warrant for possession of under two ounces of marijuana.

Francisco Patricio Gonzales was arrested at 1:47 a.m. in the 300 block of Summers Road for driving while intoxicated with an open container.

According to Ruiz, an aggravated robbery was reported at 4:39 a.m. from the 1300 block of Brown Drive where the suspect broke into a house and held a gun to the homeowner and stole cell phones.

Ruiz said a burglary of a building was reported at 11:04 from the 300 block of Joe's Road where the suspect(s) entered through a privacy gate and stole money in the amount of $3,696.90.