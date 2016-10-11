Weekend Wrapup October 7-10

By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

An assault by contact was reported on Friday at 10:24 a.m. from the 1100 block of Golf Course Road. Sgt. Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department said this incident involved an altercation between neighbors during which one of the neighbors threw a lit cigarette at a 12-year-old neighbor girl.

An incident of assault with bodily injury was reported from Copperas Cove High School at 1:41 p.m. Ruiz said this incident involved an altercation between two 15-year-old females in which one of them struck the other one in the back of the head with her fist causing redness. One juvenile was detained and then released to a parent.

Cove police assisted the Navarro County Sheriff's Office in arresting William Lee Manges at 1:55 p.m. in the 800 block of North 1st Street for revocation of probation because of possession of marijuana.

Velton Edward Walker was arrested in the 1100 block of West U.S. Highway 190 at 10:17 p.m. for driving while intoxicated.

An aggravated robbery was reported on Saturday at 1:51 a.m. from a business in the 400 block of East Business Highway 190. Ruiz said the male suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. No injuries were reported.

A burglary of two vehicles and the theft of a firearm was reported at 8:20 a.m. from the 1200 block of South 11th Street. Ruiz said both vehicles were left unlocked and a handgun, a holster and a laptop computer altogether valued at $1,460 were stolen.

A dog worth $100 was reported stolen at 12:38 p.m. from the 300 block of Meggs Street. Ruiz said the dog was stolen from the backyard.

In an unrelated incident, Ruiz said a dog worth $2,000 was reported stolen at 1:31 p.m. from the 300 block of Elm Street. This dog was also stolen from the backyard.

A theft of money in the amount of $2,500 was reported on Sunday at 9:59 a.m. from the 900 block of Pack Avenue. Ruiz said this incident pertained to a friend taking another friend to cash some checks. The victim put her cashed checks in the glove box but later found the money was stolen. She believes her friend took the money.

Patrishia Buw Williams was arrested at 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190 for driving while intoxicated with a breath alcohol content equal to or greater than 0.15 percent.

Christopher Robert Brown was arrested in the 400 block of East Avenue D at 11:34 a.m. for possession of under two ounces of marijuana.

Sean Alexander Hughes was arrested at Walmart at 12:34 p.m. for criminal trespass. Ruiz said he was again looking for a place to stay.

Quinton Marcus Clayton was arrested at 4:10 p.m. in the 700 block of Mickan Street with an arrest warrant for assault causing bodily injury that happened on March 27.

Demaree Lamont Robertson was arrested at 6:38 p.m. in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue for attempted burglary of a residence. Ruiz said the home was vacant at the time.

Donna Kay Gugliotta was arrested on Monday at 12:31 p.m. in the 100 block of South 1st Street for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

Ruiz said a theft of money in the amount of $765 was reported at 1:11 p.m. from Wendy's in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190. The victim thinks an employee took the money.

An incident of an aggravated sexual assault was reported at 3:01 p.m. to the police department. Ruiz said both the victim and the suspect were 14 years old.