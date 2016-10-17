Weekend Wrap-Up October 14-16

By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

Sean Alexander Hughes was arrested on Friday at 12:22 a.m. at Walmart for criminal trespass. Sgt. Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department said Hughes simply wanted to find a place to stay again.

Cove police assisted the Bell County Sheriff's Office in arresting Prudence Shakar Russ at the intersection of North 7th Street and Lincoln Avenue at 1:47 a.m. with a motion to revoke probation for possession of under one gram of a penalty group one controlled substance. Cove police assisted the Coryell County Sheriff's Office in arresting Russ for failure to identify by false information.

A burglary of a building was reported at 3:56 p.m. from the 1600 block of South FM 116 where a generator and tools altogether valued at $800 were stolen from a storage facility. Ruiz said the renter had not checked his unit since June, but he found it had been burglarized sometime between then and now. No suspects have been identified in this case.

An incident of assault by threat was reported at 4:20 p.m. from Walmart. Ruiz said two men, who know each other, were involved in an altercation. One of the men threatened that he would "get" the victim the next time he saw him.

An incident of attempted aggravated robbery was reported from the Best Western Inn in the 300 block of Constitution Drive at 10:23 p.m. Ruiz said a female pointed a firearm at the clerk and asked for money. She left when she was told there was none.

Trey Lorenz Myles was arrested at 11:02 p.m. in the 500 block of North 1st Street for public intoxication in connection with a report of assault with bodily injury that came in to the police department earlier at 10:41 p.m. from the same location. Ruiz said this case involved an altercation between friends.

Four vehicle burglaries were reported on Saturday at 1:17 p.m. from a storage facility in the 1300 block of East Business Highway 190. Ruiz said three of the vehicles sustained damage to windows and radios were stolen from two of them.

Robert Elgin Bowling Jr. was arrested at the police department at 2:07 p.m. with a warrant of arrest for having an expired registration.

A theft of a laptop computer valued at $1,200 was reported from the 900 block of South 15th Street at 5:48 p.m. Ruiz said the victims loaned the computer to some friends, but it has not been returned yet.

Marquise Deandre Price was arrested in the 800 block of Michelle Drive at 10:40 p.m. for public intoxication.

Tremel Shyrone McCoun was arrested on Sunday at 12:41 a.m. in the 300 block of Erby Avenue for public intoxication.

A residential burglary was reported at 1:56 a.m. from the 400 block of Hill Street where $1,500 worth of items including a television, a laptop computer and a cell phone were stolen. Ruiz said this incident included the intent to commit another felony and assault with bodily injury involving family violence with choking.

Sean Alexander Hughes was arrested at Walmart at 12:56 p.m. for criminal trespass. Ruiz said he was again trying to find a place to stay.

Samantha Marie Wilburn was arrested at 8:28 p.m. in the 400 block Constitution Drive for possession of under two ounces of marijuana. A report of two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia had been received at the police department from the same location at 8:04 p.m.