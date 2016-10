By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

Sean Christopher Thompson was arrested at 1:56 a.m. on Thursday in the 1100 block of South 19th Street for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

Phillip Randal Butler was arrested in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road at 3:17 a.m. with three Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias pro fines, one for having an expired registration and two for driving with an invalid license.