Blotter story September 28

By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

Sgt. Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department said at press time that this case was reported at 9:54 a.m. on Wednesday in which a stop sign was hit causing more than $200 worth of damage. The stop sign was located at the corner of Rogers Street and North 4th Street.

An incident of assault by contact was reported at 11:04 a.m. from the 800 block of North Main Street. Ruiz said this case was a civil dispute between friends in which one of the friends struck the other on the hand several times.

Six counts of possession of alcohol by a minor and consumption of alcohol by a minor were reported at 1:26 p.m. from the Copperas Cove High School area. Ruiz said the children were ages 14 to 17. One had brought the alcoholic drinks to school and they were drinking at the time the Cove police officers arrived on the scene.