Blotter story September 27

By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

Many vehicle burglaries were reported on Tuesday. The first was reported at 4:47 a.m. with two counts from the 1400 block of Hillside St. Sgt. Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department said the two vehicles were not locked. He also said tools and a gas can together worth $55 were stolen. The second was reported at 7:28 a.m. from the 1000 block of Cove Avenue. Ruiz said the vehicle was unsecured where tools, a first aid kit and money altogether valued at $87 were stolen. The third was reported at 7:44 a.m. from the 700 block of S. 15th St. where Ruiz said the passenger window was broken and a purse and money in the amount of $122 were stolen. The next was reported at 8:59 a.m. from the 400 block of Myra Lou Avenue where Ruiz said a vehicle window was broken and a purse and contents altogether valued at 1,800 were stolen. The next was reported at 12:38 p.m. from the 1200 block of S.17th St. where Ruiz said a vehicle door lock was damaged and, a knife and money altogether valued at $260 were stolen.

The last was reported at 2:18 p.m. from the 900 block of Cove Avenue where a wallet and contents worth $31 were stolen from a vehicle. Ruiz said the passenger side window was broken in this case and the debit card was used at multiple locations in Harker Heights, Killeen and Copperas Cove.

Christopher Michael Rohrs was arrested in the 200 block of S. 2nd St. at 12:54 p.m. for assault causing bodily injury involving family violence.

Tiffany Anastasia Rohrs was arrested at 1:03 p.m. at the police department for assault with bodily injury involving family violence.

A theft of electronics and lawn equipment altogether valued at $1,683 was reported at 5:05 p.m. from the 200 block of Wagon Train Circle. Ruiz said the victim believes it was an ex-roommate that stole the items.

A theft of electronics and a chainsaw worth $700 was reported in a residential burglary at 4:39 p.m. from the 100 block of West Avenue A. Ruiz said the suspect was believed to be an ex-roommate.