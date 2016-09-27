Blotter story Sept. 26

By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

An incident of an injury to a child was reported on Monday at 8:43 p.m. from the 1200 block of Urbantke Lane. Sgt. Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department said at press time the narrative concerning this investigation had not been completed yet.

An assault by threat involving family violence along with harassment was reported at 12:04 a.m. from the 300 block of Sherwood Avenue. Ruiz said this incident concerned an ex-boyfriend who threatened to kill the ex-girlfriend and her family.

Ruiz said Anthony William Thompson was arrested at 2:11 a.m. in the 900 block of Randa Street. During the search of the vehicle, officers found possession of under two ounces of marijuana. Thompson also had a warrant of arrest for driving with an invalid license. During this same search, officers also found counterfeit money.

Cove police assisted the Brazos County Sheriff's Office in arresting William Brian Ponder in the 300 block of West Avenue B at 3:29 a.m. for possession of over two ounces of marijuana and for failure to serve jail time.

An assault with bodily injury was reported from the 700 block of Sunny Avenue at the Copperas Cove Junior High School area at 4:50 p.m. A 13-year-old boy punched a 13-year-old girl on her arm, Ruiz said.