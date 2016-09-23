Blotter story Sept. 22

By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

Sept. 22

Tige Cordell Brooks was arrested on Thursday at 6:15 a.m. at the Copperas Cove Police Department for unlawful disclosure or promotion of an intimate visual recording. Sgt. Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department said the report was originally received at the police department on Aug. 29.

Elijah Blaine Brown was arrested at 8:26 a.m. at the police department for criminal mischief over $750 but under $2,500 that was reported, according to Ruiz, on Sept. 9 when a rear sliding glass door at a residence was damaged.

An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:02 a.m. from the 1100 block of Katelyn Circle. Ruiz said the couple living at the residence had power of attorney over the vehicle while the service member was on duty overseas. The service member's cousin was the suspect in this case.

An incident of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving family violence and two counts of assault by contact involving family violence was reported at 2:04 p.m. from the 100 block of E. Washington Ave. Ruiz said the wife in this case brandished a knife toward the husband during the course of this event.

Bennie Gant Jr. was arrested in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190 at 11:39 a.m. with an arrest warrant for organized retail theft over $750 but under $2,500. Ruiz said the suspect in this case stole two 55-inch televisions reported on Aug. 27.

Tiffany Ann Szymarek was arrested at 3:55 p.m. in the 600 block of Veterans Avenue with a Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias pro fine for driving with an invalid license.