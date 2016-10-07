Blotter story October 6

By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

Sean Alexander Hughes was arrested at 12:08 a.m. on Thursday at Walmart for criminal trespass. Sgt. Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department said Hughes was told not to return to Walmart, but he did so again because he wanted a place to stay.

Randy Gene Litton was arrested in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190 at 7:56 a.m. for assault causing bodily injury involving family violence that happened on Sept. 12.

Cove police assisted the Bell County Sheriff's Office in arresting Kody Douglass Miller at 10:54 a.m. in the 500 block of Meggs Street with a nisi assault causing bodily injury involving a family member. In the same report number, Jaime Luis Centeno was arrested at 10:57 a.m. in the 500 block of Meggs Street with a capias pro fine for theft under $50.

A residential burglary was reported at 3:29 p.m. from the 1600 block of North Main Street where money in the amount of $600 was stolen. Ruiz said someone went into a woman's apartment and took cash. No suspect has yet been identified in this case.