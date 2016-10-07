Blotter story October 5

By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

Patrick John Wayne Richardson was arrested at 2:49 p.m. on Tuesday in the 900 block of South 23rd Street with an arrest warrant for theft of service. Sgt. Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department said the individual stole the water supply valued altogether at $496.02 from Jan. 1 through Aug. 12.

Dalila Villarreal was arrested at the police department at 8:58 p.m. for driving while intoxicated.

Merina Danielle Dueno was arrested in the 600 block of Sunset Lane at 9:25 p.m. with two warrants, one for failure to vaccinate an animal and the other for failure to sterilize an animal.