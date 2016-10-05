Blotter story October 4

By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

Charles Lee Hart was arrested on Tuesday at 1:44 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Highway 190 for an incident of theft that happened on Dec. 22, 2012. Sgt. Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department said $3,100 worth of electronics and jewelry were stolen from a residence in the 300 block of Wagon Train Circle. He was also arrested with three capias pro fines, one for having an expired operator's license, one for having an expired motor vehicle inspection and the third for having an expired registration. He was also arrested with a warrant for not having proof of financial responsibility.