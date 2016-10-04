Blotter Story October 3

By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

Jennifer Nicole Ford was arrested at the police department on Monday at 9:46 a.m. with a warrant of arrest for having an expired motor vehicle inspection and for two counts of failure to maintain motor vehicle insurance. Sgt. Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department said at press time she was also arrested with a warrant for theft over $750 but under $2,500 that happened on July 14 when household items were stolen from a residence.

Marlon Leveen Bryant and Arliss James Williamson Jr. were arrested at 11:22 a.m. and Dvante Bennell Antwan Henry was arrested at 11:32 a.m. each in the 500 block of Hackberry Street. Bryant was arrested with a warrant for theft of over $100 but under $750 that happened on Aug. 19. Ruiz said he gave a false name on the date of the incident. He was also arrested with a warrant for failure to identify as a fugitive from justice and for three warrants including one for not having a driver's license, for failure to maintain motor vehicle insurance and for having an expired registration. Cove police assisted the Coryell County Sheriff's Office in arresting Williamson with a motion to adjudicate guilt for assault causing bodily injury involving a family member. Cove police assisted the Coryell County Sheriff's Office in arresting Henry with an indictment for aggravated robbery.

An incident of criminal trespass of a habitation, criminal mischief and graffiti were reported at 7:18 p.m. Ruiz said a real estate agent called the police department stating there was damage done to a property they were selling. Inside there was damage to the walls and some person(s) spray-painted them. No suspect(s) have been identified in this case.