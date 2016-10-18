Blotter story October 17

By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

A suspect was stopped by Cove police on Monday at 4:01 a.m. as a traffic stop in the 100 block of Wolfe Road. Sgt. Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department said the suspect took off on foot and police are still looking for him at press time. Cove police assisted the Lampasas Police Department in arresting the suspect with a warrant for the recovery of a stolen gun. At the same location, an individual turned in to Cove police a laptop computer and a camera.

An incident of organized retail theft was reported at 9:17 p.m. from the Game X-Change in the 200 block of Cove Terrace. Ruiz said the manager believes an employee stole money in the amount of $398.