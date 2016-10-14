Blotter story October 13

By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

Corey Lee Nix was arrested at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 7:32 a.m. on Thursday with an arrest warrant for deadly conduct. Sgt. Martin Ruiz of the CC Police Department said the incident, which happened on July 19, involved the suspect pointing a firearm at a victim.

Blaise Christian Holt was arrested in the 100 block of South 1st Street on Thursday at 1:44 a.m. with a capias pro fine for speeding more than 10 percent above the posted limit, traveling 58 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.

A theft of electronics valued at $950 was reported at 8:47 a.m. from the 700 block of North 1st Street. Ruiz said computer components had been delivered to the victim's residence and left on the front porch. The victim reported they were stolen from there before he was able to retrieve them.

Rhiannon Lee Sledden was arrested at 3:24 p.m. in the 400 block of North Main Street for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving family violence. An incident of assault with bodily injury involving family violence with choking had been reported earlier from the same location at 2:51 p.m. No charges were filed for that incident.

James Robert Lawson IV was arrested at 4:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Hickory Circle for assault with bodily injury involving family violence.

Ruiz said a sting operation involving the sale of cigarettes or tobacco to a minor was conducted between 5:27 p.m. and 7:07 p.m., three on East Business Highway 190 and one on West Business Highway 190.

Cove police assisted the Bell County Sheriff's Office in arresting Craig Obrian Burrows at 7:07 p.m. in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190 with a writ of attachment for nonpayment of child support.

Christian Scott Brownfield was arrested in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 10:54 p.m. for continuous violence against the family. An incident of assault by contact involving family violence had been reported earlier at 10:20 p.m. from the same location.

Dominic Jesus Zeigler was arrested at 11:17 p.m. in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190 with a warrant for speeding in a school zone, traveling 35 miles per hour in a 20 mile per hour zone.