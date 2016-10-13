Blotter story October 12

By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

The Copperas Cove Police Department assisted the Austin Pardon and Parole Board in arresting Joshua Henry Walker on Wednesday at 2:19 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190 for a parole violation.

A terroristic threat was reported from the 2500 block of FM 2657 at 2:38 p.m. Sgt. Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department said at press time the suspect was fired from a construction company but then threatened to shoot a coworker.