Blotter story October 11

By Laura Wray

Staff Writer

An incident of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Tuesday at 4:29 p.m. from the Surf & Sip, located at 827 East Business Highway 190. Sgt. Martin Ruiz of the Copperas Cove Police Department said this incident involved an ex-friend who pulled a knife on the victim because, the suspect said, he owed him $6. Ruiz also said the suspect fled the scene after he learned the police had been called.

Ruiz said a mother called in a report at 4:39 p.m. from the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue, saying that her 14-year-old daughter was being harassed at Copperas Cove High School.

Devontae Corda Chambers was arrested in the 600 block of North 15th Street at 9:24 p.m. with a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest for speeding in a school zone, traveling 29 miles per hour in a 20 mile per hour zone. Cove police assisted the Coryell County Sheriff's Office in arresting Chambers with a capias pro fine far possession of under two ounces of marijuana.

Kyle Anthony Strickland was arrested at 11:34 p.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street with an arrest warrant for attempted burglary of a building that happened on Aug. 10.